Corporate Deal

TransMedics Group Inc., an organ transplant company, has agreed to acquire charter flight operator Summit Aviation Inc. in a deal guided by King & Spalding. The transaction, announced Aug. 1, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Andover, Massachusetts-based TransMedics was advised by a King & Spalding team that includes partners Christopher Buchanan, Joseph Eisert, Timothy FitzSimons, W. Petty and John Sweet. Counsel information for Summit Aviation, which is based in Middletown, Delaware, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

August 07, 2023, 8:03 AM

