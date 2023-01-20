Corporate Deal

Shenzhen Pagoda Industrial (Group) Corporation Ltd. filed with the SEC on Jan. 18 to raise roughly 442 million Hong Kong dollars ($56.5 million) in an initial public offering. The Shenzhen, China-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett partner Christopher Wong. The underwriters, led by Morgan Stanley, are represented by a Paul Hastings team led by partner Chaobo Fan.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 2:02 PM