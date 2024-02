Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins provided legal counsel to Los Angeles-based Haven Energy Inc., a climate tech company, in closing a $7 million Series A fundraising round. Investors included Giant Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and Raven One Ventures. The Latham team was led by New York partner Peyton Worley.

