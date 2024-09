Corporate Deal

Funds advised by Apax Partners have placed a strategic investment in Altus Fire & Life Safety, a fire and life safety services provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. London-based Apax Partners was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Ben Schaye and Ryerson Symons. Counsel information for Altus Fire, which is based in New York, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

September 06, 2024, 10:27 AM