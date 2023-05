Corporate Deal

Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised Jacobs Solutions Inc. in connection with the spinoff of its critical mission solutions business. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Wachtell Lipton team included partners Erica Bonnett, Karessa Cain, Emily Johnson, David Katz and Deborah Paul.

May 10, 2023, 12:45 PM

