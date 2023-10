Corporate Deal

Computer Programs & Systems, a community healthcare solutions company, has purchased Viewgol, a provider of ambulatory revenue cycle management services, for $37.5 million. Computer Programs was advised by a McDermott Will & Emery team led by partners Ann Brodarick and John Tamisiea. Viewgol, which is based in Frisco, Texas, was represented by Morris, Manning & Martin.

