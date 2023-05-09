Corporate Deal

Mankind Pharma Ltd. filed with the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. on May 5 to raise approximately $530 million in an initial public offering. The New Delhi-based company was advised by Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. The underwriters, led by Axis Capital Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd., J.P. Morgan India Private Ltd., Jefferies India Private Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. were represented by Sidley Austin partner Manoj Bhargava.

May 09, 2023, 8:45 AM

