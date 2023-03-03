Corporate Deal

Glaam Co. Ltd., an architectural display glass manufacturer, is going public through a SPAC merger with Jaguar Global Growth Corp. I. As a result of the merger, the company will be renamed NewCo and will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $309 million. The transaction, announced March 2, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Seoul, S. Korea-based Glaam is represented by White & Case and Lee & Ko. Jaguar Global is advised by Paul Hastings and Yulchon. The Paul Hastings team was led by partner Mike Fitzgerald.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 03, 2023, 9:24 AM