Corporate Deal

Biopharmaceutical company Clovis Oncology Inc. announced that it and certain of its subsidiaries have voluntarily initiated a Chapter 11 proceeding in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Boulder, Colorado-based Clovis Oncology is advised by a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Rachel Strickland and Andrew Mordkoff.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 13, 2022, 8:07 AM