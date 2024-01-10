Corporate Deal

Energos Infrastructure, majority-controlled by Apollo-managed funds, announced that it has acquired two floating storage and regasification units from affiliates of Dynagas. Financial terms were disclosed. Kirkland & Ellis acted as financing counsel to Stamford, Connecticut-based Energos. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by debt finance partners James Boswell, Rohit Chaudhry and Tina Xu. Counsel information for Dynagas, which is based in Glyfada, Greece, was not immediately available.

