Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins counseled Chimera Abu Dhabi in connection with its joint venture with Haeres Capital to create ChimHaeres Investment Holding, an investment vehicle focused on the acquisition and expansion of luxury and lifestyle brands. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Dubai-based partner Eyad F. Latif. Counsel for Haeres Capital, which is based in for Geneva, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

April 13, 2023, 9:33 AM

nature of claim: /