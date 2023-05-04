Corporate Deal

Medical product manufacturer Invacare Corp. will voluntarily initiate Chapter 11 proceedings in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas and have entered a restructuring support agreement with Highbridge Capital Management, sole lender of the company's debt. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Highbridge was advised by a Davis Polk & Wardwell team. Counsel information was not immediately available for Invacare, which is headquartered in lyria, Ohio.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 04, 2023, 1:05 PM

