Advent International has agreed to sell marketing production company Tag Worldwide Holdings Ltd. to Dentsu Group Inc. in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and DLA Piper. The transaction, announced March 7, is expected to close in late 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. Boston-based Advent International was represented by a Weil Gotshal team led by partner Lewis Blakey. Tokyo-based Dentsu Group was advised by DLA Piper. The team was led by United Kingdom-based corporate partners Tom Heylen and Tracey Renshaw.

March 14, 2023, 9:33 AM