Corporate Deal

GTCR has agreed to acquire wealth management technology platform AssetMark Financial Holdings for an equity value of approximately $2.7 billion. The transaction, announced April 25, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024. Chicago-based GTCR was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Paul Hastings. The Kirkland & Ellis team was led by corporate partners Ted Frankel, Christopher Thomas and Christopher Grady. AssetMark Financial, which is based in Concord, California, was represented by a Davis Polk & Wardwell corporate team including partners Alan F. Denenberg and Michael Gilson. Latham & Watkins represented the financing lenders in support the acquisition. The Latham & Watkins team was led by banking partners Jesse Sheff, Michele Penzer and Brianna Oller.

Banking & Financial Services

April 26, 2024, 9:58 AM

