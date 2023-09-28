Corporate Deal

NextEra Energy has agreed to sell Florida City Gas to Chesapeake Utilities Corp. for $923 million in cash. The transaction, announced Sept. 26, is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Dover, Delaware-based Chesapeake Utilities was advised by Shearman & Sterling and Baker & Hostetler. The Shearman & Sterling team was led by M&A partners Creighton Condon and Lara Aryani. Counsel information for NextEra Energy, based in Juno Beach, Florida, was not immediately available.

September 28, 2023, 10:59 AM

