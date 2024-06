Corporate Deal

Dolby Laboratories Inc. has agreed to acquire GE Licensing, which owns, maintains and licenses an extensive portfolio of intellectual property primarily targeting the consumer digital media and electronics sectors, for $429 million in a deal guided by Jones Day. GE Aerospace was represented by a Jones Day team including partner Jessica Kastin. Counsel information for Dolby Laboratories was not immediately available.

Technology

June 07, 2024, 12:06 PM

