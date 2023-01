Corporate Deal

National Instruments Corp. d/b/a NI, an automated test and automated systems developer, announced that its board of directors has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic options with the intent to unlock and maximize shareholder value. Austin, Texas-based NI is advised by a Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz team led by corporate partners Adam O. Emmerich, Sabastian V. Niles and Elina Tetelbaum.

Technology

January 16, 2023, 11:30 AM