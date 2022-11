Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $160 million. The issuance was announced Nov. 16 by Aliso Viejo, California-based Indie Semiconductor Inc. The Davis Polk team included partners Matthew Bacal, Derek Dostal, Michael Farber, Mark Mendez and Derek Walters. The notes come due 2027.

Banking & Financial Services

November 23, 2022, 8:19 AM