Funds advised by SK Capital Partners, a private investment firm, has agreed to acquire J&K Ingredients Inc. from CORE Industrial. The transaction, announced Oct. 11, is expected to close by the end of 2023. Financial terms were not disclosed. CORE was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Counsel information was not available for SK Capital.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 12, 2023, 1:43 PM

