Exchange organization Deutsche Börse AG has agreed to acquire SimCorp A/S, an investment management platform, for €3.9 billion ($4.3 billion). The transaction, announced April 27, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023. Frankfurt, Germany-based Deutsche Börse was advised by Cravath, Swaine & Moore. SimCorp, which is based in Copenhagen, Denmark, was represented by a Covington & Burling team including partners Bruce C. Bennett and Uri Doron.

May 04, 2023, 12:43 PM

