Molson Coors Beverage has agreed to acquire Blue Run Spirits. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Molson Coors was advised by Quarles & Brady. Blue Run, which is based in Georgetown, Kentucky, was represented by Foley & Lardner and Kaplan, Johnson, Abate and Bird.

August 14, 2023, 12:52 PM

