Corporate Deal

Travers Smith has advised the trustee of the Smith & Nephew UK Pension Fund in connection with a 260 million pound ($330 million) buy-in with pension insurance specialist Rothesay. London-based Rothesay was advised by Eversheds Sutherland and DLA Piper. The Travers Smith team included partners Andy Lewis and Niamh Hamlyn.

Insurance

August 08, 2023, 8:59 AM

