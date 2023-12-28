Corporate Deal

Powermers Smart Industries Inc., a green-powered technology solutions and product platform company, is going public via SPAC merger with OCA Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Powermers will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $2 billion. Powermers, which is based in New York, is represented by Paul Hastings; Graubard Miller; and PAG Law. The SPAC was advised by Kirkland & Ellis and Han Kun Law Offices. The Kirkland team was led by capital markets partners Christian Nagler and Anthony Zangrillo.

December 28, 2023, 3:15 PM

