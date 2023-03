Corporate Deal

TransDigm Group has agreed to acquire Calspan Corp. in a deal guided by Baker & Hostetler. Financial terms were not disclosed. Cleveland-based TransDigm Group was advised by a Baker & Hostetler team led by partner John Allotta. Counsel information for Buffalo, New York-based Calspan was not immediately available.

Aerospace & Defense

March 16, 2023, 4:43 PM

