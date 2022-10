Corporate Deal

Beeline, a portfolio company of investment funds affiliated with Stone Point Capital, has agreed to acquire extended workforce management platform Utmost. Financial terms were not disclosed. Jacksonville, Florida-based Beeline is advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team including partners Elizabeth Cooper, Lori Lesser, Laurence Moss and Benjamin Rippeon. Counsel information for Utmost, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Investment Firms

October 20, 2022, 10:57 AM