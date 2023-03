Corporate Deal

Royalty Pharma announced that it has acquired an interest in PureTech Health's royalty in KarXT, Karuna Therapeutics’ schizophrenia treatment drug, for $500 million. New York-based Royalty Pharma was advised by Jones Day; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Maiwald GmbH. The Jones Day team included partner Sebastian Martinek. PureTech Health, which is based in Boston, was represented by a Sills Cummis & Gross team.

March 27, 2023, 7:38 AM

