Corporate Deal

Norton Rose Fulbright has advised a syndicate of international banks comprising Deutsche Bank AG, Singapore Branch, DBS Bank Ltd. and Standard Chartered (Singapore) Ltd. on the successful issue of a callable fixed to SORA-OIS rate linked notes valued at 500 million singapore dollar ($356 million) by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. The Norton Rose team was led by partner Christoph Enderstein.

Banking & Financial Services

September 05, 2022, 9:59 AM