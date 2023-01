Corporate Deal

ShiftKey, a licensed and certified professionals health care staffing platform, has secured financing after announcing the close of a funding round sponsored by majority investor Lorient Capital. Other investors included funds managed by Ares Management Secondaries, Clearlake Capital, Health Velocity Capital and Pantheon. Dallas-based ShiftKey was advised by McDermott Will & Emery and a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team.

Technology

January 12, 2023, 9:08 AM