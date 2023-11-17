Corporate Deal

The Duckhorn Portfolio has agreed to acquire Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, a luxury Chardonnay winery, from Brown-Forman Corp. for approximately $400 million. The transaction, announced Nov. 16, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2024. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented Brown‑Forman. St. Helena, California-based Duckhorn was advised by a Ropes & Gray team that was led by partner Elizabeth Gallucci. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Nomura Securities International, which acted as financial adviser to Duckhorn.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 17, 2023, 2:23 PM

