Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson has guided wealth management platform Arax Investment Partners in connection with its acquisition of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Fried Frank team was led by partners Randi Lally and Liza Andrews. Counsel information for U.S. Capital Wealth, which is based in Houston, was not immediately available.

April 12, 2024, 12:35 PM

