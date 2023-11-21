Corporate Deal

Tradeweb Markets Inc. has agreed to acquire r8fin, an algorithm-focused U.S. treasuries and interest rate futures specialist, in a deal guided by Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson. The transaction, announced Nov. 16, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Tradeweb Markets was advised by a Fried Frank team led by partner David Shaw. Counsel information for r8fin, based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

