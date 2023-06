Corporate Deal

Liberty Mutual Insurance Group has agreed to sell Liberty Seguros S.A. to Generali Group for 2.3 billion euors ($2.5 billion). Liberty Mutual was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Elena Coyle, Todd Freed and Christopher Ulery. Counsel information for Generali was not immediately available.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 3:50 PM

