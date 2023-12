Corporate Deal

Topp Holdings GmbH has sold the Correll Group, an offshore wind installation, engineering and maintenance provider, to SPIE SA in a deal guided by Taylor Wessing. Financial terms were not disclosed. Germany-based Topp Holdings was represented by a Taylor Wessing team led by partners Dr. Philip Cavailles and Josef Fuss. Counsel information for SPIE SA, which is based in France, was not immediately available.

Energy

December 12, 2023, 9:42 AM

