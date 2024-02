Corporate Deal

Latham & Watkins has guided Global Network, as part of the Phil-Tower Consortium, in connection with its investment in a joint venture with Miescor Infrastructure Development Corp. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Latham & Watkins team was led by Singapore-based corporate partner James Clayton-Payne. Counsel information for Phil-Tower Consortium was not immediately available.

Telecommunications

February 14, 2024, 10:08 AM

nature of claim: /