Corporate Deal

KKR, a leading global investment firm, today announces the acquisition of Superstruct Entertainment from Providence Equity Partners, a premier private equity firm specializing in growth-oriented investments in media, communications, education and technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. Providence was represented by a White & Case team including partners Orion Berg, Carlos Daroca and Colin Harley. New York-based KKR was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team including partners Ian Barratt, Membrillera and Adam Shapiro.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2024, 1:40 PM