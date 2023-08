Corporate Deal

Chevron was counseled by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $750 million. The Paul Weiss team included partner John Kennedy. Underwriters for the offering, including Barclays, were counseled by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partners Craig Brod and Helena Grannis.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 9:54 AM

