Corporate Deal

Arthur J. Gallagher was counseled by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in a debt offering valued at $1 billion. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton advised underwriters Barclays and BofA Securities. The Cleary Gottlieb team included partner Jorge Juantorena.

Banking & Financial Services

November 03, 2023, 2:25 PM

nature of claim: /