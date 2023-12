Corporate Deal

FG Merger III Corp., a blank check company targeting the financial services industry in North America, registered with the SEC on Dec. 6 for a $150 million IPO. The Itasca, Illinois-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Loeb & Loeb partners Giovanni Caruso and Mitchell Nussbaum. The underwriters, led by ThinkEquity LLC, are represented by Blank Rome partner Brad Shiffman.

Banking & Financial Services

December 09, 2023, 2:56 PM

nature of claim: /