Corporate Deal

PTC, a computer software and services company, has agreed to acquire ServiceMax for $1.46 billion in cash on a debt-free, cash-free basis from private equity firm Silver Lake. The transaction, announced Nov. 17, is expected to close in early January 2023. Silver Lake and Pleasanton, California-based ServiceMax are advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by partner Eric Issadore. PTC, based in Boston, is counseled by Goodwin Procter.

Investment Firms

November 17, 2022, 5:45 PM