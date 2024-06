Corporate Deal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher advised KKR in the approximately $2.1 billion acquisition of a portfolio of 18 multifamily assets from Quarterra Multifamily. The Gibson Dunn team was led by partner Farshad Morè, Brian Kniesly, Benjamin Saltsman and Peter Wardle. Quarterra was advised by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders.

Banking & Financial Services

June 26, 2024, 4:58 PM