Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe guided Paris-based Mistral AI in closing a $600 million Series B fundraising round. Investors included Andreessen Horowitz, DST Global and General Catalyst Partners. The Orrick team was led by partner Benjamin Cichostepski-Lesage. The lead investors were advised by a Latham & Watkins team that included partners Pierre-Louis Clero, Simon Lange and Stephen Ranere.

June 13, 2024, 1:16 PM

