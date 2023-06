Corporate Deal

The Kleinfelder Group Inc. has acquired Doucet & Associates Inc. in a deal guided by Winston & Strawn and MouerHuston PC. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Diego-based Kleinfelder was advised by Winston & Strawn. Doucet, which is based in Austin, Texas, was represented by MouerHuston PC.

Construction & Engineering

June 02, 2023, 11:17 AM

