Corporate Deal

KKR & Co., Japan Post Insurance Co. and Global Atlantic Financial Group announced a strategic partnership on Wednesday. Tokyo-based Japan Post Insurance was advised by Willkie Farr & Gallagher and Nishimura & Asahi. The Willkie Farr team was led by partners Alexander Dye and Sean Ewen. KKR and Global Atlantic were represented by Debevoise & Plimpton.

Banking & Financial Services

June 08, 2023, 4:12 PM

nature of claim: /