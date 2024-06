Corporate Deal

Ingersoll Red, the air and gas compressor manufacturing company, sold its subsidiaries that hold asbestos liabilities and their related insurance assets to Delticus Group, a corporate liability acquisition platform, for $188 million. Ingersoll was advised by a Simpson Thacher & Bartlett team that included partners Ravi Purushotham, Keegan Lopez, Michael Torkin and Andrew Purcell. Counsel information was not available for Delticus.

June 12, 2024, 12:14 PM

