Corporate Deal

Lehigh Valley Health Network and Jefferson Health announced a partnership agreement on Tuesday to create a leading integrated care delivery system, including a research university. Allentown, Pennsylvania-based Lehigh Valley received counsel from King & Spalding partners Robert Cooper and Richard Zall. Counsel information for Jefferson Health, which is based in Philadelphia, was not immediately available.

Health Care

December 20, 2023, 8:22 AM

nature of claim: /