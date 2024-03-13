Corporate Deal

Advance Auto Parts announced that it has appointed three new independent directors to the company's board. Concurrently, the company has entered into a cooperation agreement with Third Point and Saddle Point Management LP. Raleigh, North Carolina-based Advance Auto Parts was advised by Hogan Lovells. Saddle Point Management, which is based in New York, was represented by Proskauer Rose and a Willkie Farr & Gallagher team led by partners Russell Leaf, Jared Fertman and Amanda M. Burke. The Proskauer Rose team was led by partners Daniel Ganitsky and Louis Rambo. Willkie Farr also counseled Third Point.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 13, 2024, 12:01 PM

nature of claim: /