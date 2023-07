Corporate Deal

Clifford Chance has advised Paris-based La Francaise des Jeux in connection with its agreement to acquire current Irish National Lottery operator Premier Lotteries Ireland Ltd. for 350 million euros ($386 million). The Clifford Chance team was led by partner Katherine Moir. Counsel information for Premier Lotteries Ireland was not immediately available.

Gaming & Esports

July 28, 2023, 10:57 AM

