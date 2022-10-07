Corporate Deal

Brookfield Asset Management has agreed to acquire a minority interest in Primary Wave Music for approximately $2 billion. Concurrently, entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency will also become a strategic partner and obtain a minority interest in the private music publishing company. Brookfield Asset Management is advised by a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison team that includes partners Edward Ackerman, Cullen Sinclair and T. Zochowski. Primary Wave Music, which is based in New York, is represented by a Paul Hastings team.

Investment Firms

October 07, 2022, 10:00 AM