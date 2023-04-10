Corporate Deal

Lufthansa Group has agreed to sell LSG Group International, an aviation services company that manages multiple brands, including LSG Sky Chefs, to private equity firm AURELIUS in a deal guided by Baker McKenzie. Financial terms were not disclosed. Munich-based AURELIUS was advised by a Baker McKenzie team that was led by partner Jakub Lorys. Counsel information for Lufthansa Group, which is based in Cologne, Germany, was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

April 10, 2023, 12:19 PM

