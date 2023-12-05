Corporate Deal

Alaska Air Group has agreed to acquire Hawaiian Airlines for approximately $1.9 billion. The transaction, announced Dec. 3, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Seattle-based Alaska Air was advised by O'Melveny & Myers. Hawaiian Holdings, which is based in Honolulu, was represented by a Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati team. Sullivan & Cromwell represented Barclays, which acted as financial adviser to Hawaiian Holdings. The Sullivan & Cromwell team included partner Stephen M. Kotran.

Transportation & Logistics

December 05, 2023, 9:51 AM

